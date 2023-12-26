CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,939,000 after buying an additional 206,035 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $180.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.64. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

