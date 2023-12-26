CreativeOne Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 163,671.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,733,932,000 after purchasing an additional 480,131,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,630,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,578,000 after purchasing an additional 213,907 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,262,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,251,000 after purchasing an additional 167,641 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,007,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,585,000 after purchasing an additional 391,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $194.98 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.52 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on Zoetis

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.