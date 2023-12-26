CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
CPI Aerostructures Stock Up 1.2 %
CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.65. CPI Aerostructures has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.50.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 154.84%. The business had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter.
About CPI Aerostructures
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
