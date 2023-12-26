CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Up 1.2 %

CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.65. CPI Aerostructures has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.50.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 154.84%. The business had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CPI Aerostructures

About CPI Aerostructures

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in CPI Aerostructures by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 686,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its position in CPI Aerostructures by 30.9% during the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 26,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CPI Aerostructures by 66.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

