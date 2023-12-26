Corundum Group Inc. Sells 874 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Corundum Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Markel Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $91.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.60 billion, a PE ratio of 71.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.30 and its 200-day moving average is $87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

