Cormark Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Park Lawn in a research note issued on Thursday, December 21st. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Park Lawn’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.12). Park Lawn had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of C$87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$117.91 million.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PLC. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$22.00 target price on Park Lawn and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Park Lawn from C$31.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Park Lawn from C$23.50 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.13.

Shares of PLC stock opened at C$19.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.49. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of C$15.67 and a twelve month high of C$29.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$672.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.70%.

In related news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,090.00. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

