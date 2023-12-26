Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CLB. TheStreet downgraded Core Laboratories from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.88.

CLB opened at $18.17 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $27.94. The company has a market cap of $848.98 million, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 15.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 57.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 9.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 14.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

