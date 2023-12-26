Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Cooper-Standard Stock Performance
NYSE CPS opened at $18.70 on Friday. Cooper-Standard has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.53.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $736.04 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper-Standard
About Cooper-Standard
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company offers sealing systems, including obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, and frameless systems.
