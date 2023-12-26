Contrasting Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) & System1 (NYSE:SST)

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) and System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sabre and System1, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre 1 3 0 0 1.75 System1 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sabre presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. System1 has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 109.79%. Given System1’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe System1 is more favorable than Sabre.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

99.2% of Sabre shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of System1 shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Sabre shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of System1 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Sabre has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, System1 has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sabre and System1’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre $2.85 billion 0.60 -$435.45 million ($1.82) -2.47 System1 $826.65 million 0.33 -$373.46 million N/A N/A

System1 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sabre.

Profitability

This table compares Sabre and System1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre -20.73% N/A -6.05% System1 -36.83% -39.90% -14.44%

Dividends

Sabre pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.4%. System1 pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Sabre pays out -30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Sabre beats System1 on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sabre

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. This segment also provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) and hosted delivery models to airlines and other travel suppliers. Its products include reservation systems for carriers, commercial and operations products, agency solutions, and data-driven intelligence solutions. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SaaS and hosted delivery models. Sabre Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

About System1

(Get Free Report)

System1, Inc. provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, Partner Network, and Subscription. The company engages in the provision of acquiring traffic to its owned and operated websites, as well as revenue-sharing arrangements and related services. It also operates MapQuest, a web-based navigation software that delivers turn-by-turn direction services to users; Info.com, a metasearch engine that consumers can use to search for relevant information; HowStuffWorks, a commercial website focused on helping people solve problems in their daily lives by using various types of digital media to easily breakdown and explain complex concepts, terminology and mechanisms; Startpage, a private search engine that allows users to browse and search the Internet in complete privacy; and CouponFollow for coupon destinations for online shoppers. In addition, the company sells security software solutions comprising antivirus, adblock, and safe browsing software as a service subscription consisting of real-time antivirus protection, safe browsing, adblocking, blocking of malicious websites, and data breach monitoring to end-user customers, as well as provides additional add-on services. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.