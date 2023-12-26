Contrasting BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC) & HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA)

BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) and HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BioNexus Gene Lab and HH&L Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNexus Gene Lab -29.92% -42.85% -34.09% HH&L Acquisition N/A -57.47% -0.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioNexus Gene Lab and HH&L Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioNexus Gene Lab $10.34 million 0.92 -$360,000.00 ($0.02) -27.00 HH&L Acquisition N/A N/A $17.69 million ($0.14) -77.28

Analyst Ratings

HH&L Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioNexus Gene Lab. HH&L Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioNexus Gene Lab, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BioNexus Gene Lab and HH&L Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNexus Gene Lab 0 0 0 0 N/A HH&L Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.2% of HH&L Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of HH&L Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HH&L Acquisition beats BioNexus Gene Lab on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioNexus Gene Lab

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, Chemrex Corporation Sdn. Bhd., engages in the wholesale of chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. Its chemical raw material products used to produce handrails, bench tops, automotive and aero parts, cleanroom panels, and instruments. The company, through its subsidiary, BioNexus Gene Lab Sdn. Bhd, is also involved in developing and providing non-invasive liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of biomarkers. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About HH&L Acquisition

HH&L Acquisition Co. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets. HH&L Acquisition Co. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

