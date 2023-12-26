Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $17.21 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,330 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.4% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $17,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.8% during the third quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.74.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $195,637.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,174,795.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,038 shares of company stock worth $196,072,370 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.2 %

META stock opened at $353.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $908.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $326.49 and a 200 day moving average of $308.69. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.51 and a twelve month high of $357.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.