CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives $4.39 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.39.

COMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $1.75 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Get CommScope alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CommScope

CommScope Stock Performance

COMM stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.98. CommScope has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 26.15% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. As a group, analysts predict that CommScope will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 153,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $249,420.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,525.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 153,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $249,420.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,525.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 776,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,681.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 360,132 shares of company stock worth $590,599. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CommScope

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.