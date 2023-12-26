Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 42.8% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 610.5% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Comerica from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Comerica from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Comerica from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $77.34. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.60.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

