Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,823 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

Read Our Latest Report on Comcast

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.