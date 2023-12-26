Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,608 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 97,310.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,012,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $718,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $801,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027,057 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,917,510 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $604,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,452 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,098,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,923,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CTSH. Wedbush upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $75.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $76.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

