Clarus Group Inc. Sells 444 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Clarus Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 3.0% of Clarus Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $151.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.41. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.72 and a twelve month high of $187.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

