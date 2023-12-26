CION Investment Co. (CION) to Issue — Dividend of $0.05 on January 15th

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

CION Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 82.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

CION Investment Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CION stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. CION Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $624.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.68.

Institutional Trading of CION Investment

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CION. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in CION Investment by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in CION Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in CION Investment by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 29,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in CION Investment by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 26,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CION Investment by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 556,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

