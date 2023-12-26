Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Downgraded by Laidlaw

Laidlaw lowered shares of Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on CING. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Cingulate from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Cingulate in a research note on Monday, December 18th.
Cingulate Stock Up 1.5 %
Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($6.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.80) by ($1.20). Sell-side analysts predict that Cingulate will post -23.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cingulate
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CING. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cingulate in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cingulate Company Profile
Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders intended for children, adolescents, and adults.
