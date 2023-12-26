Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Downgraded by Laidlaw

Laidlaw lowered shares of Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CING. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Cingulate from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Cingulate in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Get Cingulate alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cingulate

Cingulate Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CING opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.70. Cingulate has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $38.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($6.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.80) by ($1.20). Sell-side analysts predict that Cingulate will post -23.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cingulate

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CING. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cingulate in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cingulate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.