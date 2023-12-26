Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 3.0% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hill Island Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 122.8% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 135,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,767,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.6% in the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $8,329,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $151.05 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.72 and a 52 week high of $187.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

