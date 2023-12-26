Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Stock Up 8.7 %

NASDAQ CHEK opened at $2.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14. Check-Cap has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.39. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Check-Cap will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check-Cap

About Check-Cap

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEK. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Check-Cap by 51.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Check-Cap by 363.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 176,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.