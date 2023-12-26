Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Check-Cap Stock Up 8.7 %
NASDAQ CHEK opened at $2.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14. Check-Cap has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.34.
Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.39. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Check-Cap will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check-Cap
About Check-Cap
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Check-Cap
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.