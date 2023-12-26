Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Cut to $475.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $482.00 to $475.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $463.00 target price for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Charter Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $484.95.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $382.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $315.02 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.89.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 32.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $16,411,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.9% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

