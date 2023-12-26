CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Christopher A. Foster acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,173.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO David J. Lesar bought 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher A. Foster acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,040 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

CNP stock opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $31.47.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

