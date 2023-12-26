Cencora (NYSE:COR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.67.

Cencora Stock Up 0.4 %

COR opened at $203.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.82. Cencora has a 52 week low of $147.48 and a 52 week high of $205.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.07. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. The firm had revenue of $68.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.57 billion. Analysts forecast that Cencora will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $407,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,370,672 shares of company stock valued at $267,704,230. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cencora

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cencora by 2.7% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cencora by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cencora by 1.5% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Cencora by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 50.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

