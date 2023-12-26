Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 253 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Stolper Co grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 26,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. HSBC upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $75.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average is $57.95. The stock has a market cap of $106.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

