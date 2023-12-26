Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 34.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $230.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.18. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The company has a market cap of $95.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.54.

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

