Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,221 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 97,996.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,101,555,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $229,111,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,413,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,153,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,952,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,225,258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,419,032,000 after acquiring an additional 820,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,817,109 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,156,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,178,607 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,451,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT stock opened at $109.03 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $189.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 74.83%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

