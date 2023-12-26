Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,886,409,000 after buying an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $437,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $349,081,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Honeywell International by 367.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,469,000 after buying an additional 1,560,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HON

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $205.64 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $217.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.