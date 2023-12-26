Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Cuts Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in ASML by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in ASML by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in ASML by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ASML by 35.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $752.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $529.01 and a 1 year high of $771.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $669.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $667.47.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $795.50.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

