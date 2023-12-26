CAVA Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NYSE:CAVA)

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) – Wedbush boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for CAVA Group in a report released on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAVA Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

CAVA has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

Shares of CAVA Group stock opened at $41.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.94. CAVA Group has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $58.10.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $175.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.49 million. CAVA Group had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

