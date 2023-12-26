Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $72,000 Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.1 %

MDLZ stock opened at $71.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

