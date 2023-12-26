CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

CapStar Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72. CapStar Financial has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $19.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.80.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $26.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.07 million. Research analysts expect that CapStar Financial will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CapStar Financial

About CapStar Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,490,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 633,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 511,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 130,949 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 44,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

