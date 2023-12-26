CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
CapStar Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ CSTR opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72. CapStar Financial has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $19.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.80.
CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $26.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.07 million. Research analysts expect that CapStar Financial will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CapStar Financial
About CapStar Financial
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.
