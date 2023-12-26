Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,501 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $388,227,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $129.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.12. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $132.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.03%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COF. HSBC started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.15.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

