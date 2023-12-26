Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 525 Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,070 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $43,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,511 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Price Performance

SBR stock opened at $67.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.86 and its 200-day moving average is $64.64. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $91.10.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.33% and a return on equity of 974.95%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.143 per share. This represents a $13.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.72. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 222.01%.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

