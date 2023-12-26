Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,946 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 375,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,168.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,377,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,141,450.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 745,506 shares of company stock worth $5,698,405.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

NYSE:MHI opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

