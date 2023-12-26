Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,700 Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. 14.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PMO opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $12.25.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

