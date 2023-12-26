Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 226 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWJ. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

EWJ stock opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.50. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $53.27 and a 1-year high of $64.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

