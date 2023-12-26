Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,942 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,262,825,000 after purchasing an additional 995,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,150,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,050,000 after purchasing an additional 498,172 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 399.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE DAL opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.58%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at $578,082.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at $578,082.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.