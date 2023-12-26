Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,109 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $66,953,000 after buying an additional 48,413 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,379,166 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after buying an additional 271,072 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,210,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after buying an additional 18,444 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 712,724 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after buying an additional 131,521 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 407,089 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 61,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADX opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $17.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.17%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

