Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 116,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 38,744 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $9,166,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 38,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,043,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

BLV opened at $74.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $79.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.34.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.2617 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

