Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 573.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $64.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.25.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.42%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

