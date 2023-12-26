Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,050,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 229,302 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 912,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after buying an additional 50,864 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 767,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after buying an additional 36,630 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 766,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after buying an additional 151,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 539,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 21,248 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE AFB opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $11.46.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The investment management company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.0327 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

