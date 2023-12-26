Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 185,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,275,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth $1,833,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $427,975,000 after buying an additional 101,598 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth $39,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $256.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.51 and a 12-month high of $258.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 14.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,667. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

