Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 286,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 123.1% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 643,547 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at $574,000.

Shares of DSM opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $6.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

