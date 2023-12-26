Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after buying an additional 261,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,015,000 after purchasing an additional 837,623 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 163.9% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,010 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,550,000 after purchasing an additional 436,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $224,698,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $620,753.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,467,002. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $120,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,308.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $620,753.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,467,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,028 shares of company stock worth $2,941,865 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

IRM opened at $69.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.89. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 273.69%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

