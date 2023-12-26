Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after buying an additional 85,809 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,904,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $455,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,190,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,750,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,799,000 after purchasing an additional 527,601 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock opened at $150.87 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $159.65. The firm has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

