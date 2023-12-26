Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICF. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $58.23 on Tuesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.78.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

