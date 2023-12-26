Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 103,259.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,945,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,095,813,000 after acquiring an additional 74,873,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,450,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,236,678,000 after acquiring an additional 310,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,327,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,245,000 after acquiring an additional 453,081 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,286 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,632,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,338,000 after acquiring an additional 444,685 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.71.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $187.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.35. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.86 and a 52-week high of $202.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

