Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Deere & Company
In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deere & Company
Deere & Company Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE DE opened at $396.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $374.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.68. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $111.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
Further Reading
