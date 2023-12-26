Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 8,571 Shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Socha Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 1,900,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,551,000 after purchasing an additional 153,378 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the first quarter valued at $18,742,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 326,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 74,097 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 282,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 158,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 32,975 shares during the period.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF stock opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.55.

About Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors.

