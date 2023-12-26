Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 531 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 514,683 shares of company stock worth $198,366,316. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MA opened at $424.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $401.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $337.69 and a 52-week high of $427.61. The company has a market cap of $397.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

