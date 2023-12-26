Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 18,230 Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 18,230 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VKQ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. 26.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust Price Performance

VKQ stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $10.35.

Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Municipal Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0346 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

